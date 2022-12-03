SKUAST professor arrested over misconduct with girl student

Baramulla: A day after a professor at Sheri Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology campus Wadura Sopore was suspended over the charges of alleged sexual harassment, the Sopore police on Saturday arrested the accused official.
A spokesperson of the police said that the accused professor has been arrested and lodged at police station Bomai Sopore and further investigation has been set into motion. “The accused professor has been arrested and an FIR has been lodged at police station Bomai Sopore,” he added.
The students at the Wadura Sopore campus of SKAUST staged a massive protest on Friday against the alleged misconduct of a fellow girl student by the professor of the campus.
The students, while demanding immediate action against the accused professor, said that harassment of the girl student is totally unacceptable and the accused person should be immediately terminated from the service.
Following the massive protest by the campus students, the varsity authorities immediately issued an order of suspension of the accused.
“Pending inquiry into the alleged misconduct, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Prof and Head Division of Agriculture extension and communication, faculty of Agriculture, Wadura is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. He shall remain attached with KVK, Pombai Kulgam,” reads the order issued by the SKAUST Srinagar.
Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Dr Rehaina Habib Kanth, while talking to Greater Kashmir said that the varsity authorities took prompt action soon after the complaint was received. While giving details, she said that one of the girl students of the Wadura Campus on Thursday evening lodged a complaint of alleged sexual harassment by the accused professor.
She said that soon after receiving a written complaint from the student, the varsity authorities immediately ordered the suspension of the accused professor. “The varsity authorities immediately ordered the suspension of the accused professor. The accused has been arrested and the fate of the case will be decided now by the court,” she said.