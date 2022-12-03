SKUAST professor arrested over misconduct with girl student

Baramulla: A day after a professor at Sheri Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology campus Wadura Sopore was suspended over the charges of alleged sexual harassment, the Sopore police on Saturday arrested the accused official.

A spokesperson of the police said that the accused professor has been arrested and lodged at police station Bomai Sopore and further investigation has been set into motion. “The accused professor has been arrested and an FIR has been lodged at police station Bomai Sopore,” he added.

The students at the Wadura Sopore campus of SKAUST staged a massive protest on Friday against the alleged misconduct of a fellow girl student by the professor of the campus.

The students, while demanding immediate action against the accused professor, said that harassment of the girl student is totally unacceptable and the accused person should be immediately terminated from the service.