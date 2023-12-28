SMVDU CONVOCATION | ‘Country needs young, conscious, youthful thinking’

Katra, Dec 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the country needs young, conscious, youthful thinking.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 9th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), in Katra, the LG said, “In the journey of Amrit Kaal, the country needs young consciousness and youthful thinking. Youth will shape the future. The world is changing faster than ever before and youth need patience to capitalise on the opportunity to learn new skills. Never stop chasing your dreams and keep walking until you achieve your mission in life.”

Calling upon the graduating students to set clear goals in their professional careers, identify problems, and face them courageously to build Viksit Bharat@2047, he asked the students to be patient, pursue their dreams with passion, and capitalise on the opportunity to learn new skills.

Sinha said learning how to learn in the real world was one of the greatest skills and not to be afraid of failures in the journey of life.

“My advice to graduates entering professional careers is never stop learning. If you want to start a business then go ahead and do it, those interested in start-ups with new ideas must pursue it with passion. Don’t be afraid of failure. A person learns best from failures in his life,” he said.

Talking about the future beyond the campus, the LG said the contemporary areas today offer many opportunities and graduating students should evaluate their skills to execute the goals.

“The journey of life beyond campus is like a mirror. Students get an opportunity to see their ideal self, explore their passion, evaluate their unique skills and talents and prepare themselves to contribute to the growth of the nation in multiple fields,” he said.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, who was the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the students for starting their new journey.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on giving priority to competency over degree. SMVDU is a research and design-centric university. I have full confidence that the students of the prestigious institution will lead this technology-based era, and become a major contributor to the progress of the society, nation and the world in the times to come,” the Union Minister said.

Vice Chancellor of SMVDU Prof Pragati Kumar presented the university report on the occasion.