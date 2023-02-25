Snow forecast: Schools in Gurez to open on March 5

Bandipora: Due to the anticipated snowfall prediction, officials in Gurez Valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district have delayed the opening day for the schools until March 5.
According to an order of the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gurez, the decision was taken as a preventative measure.
“In light of the recent snowfall forecast and avalanche warning, and in the interest of safety and as a precautionary measure, the opening of school educational institutions, which was scheduled to begin on March 1, 2023, is hereby postponed until March 5, 2023,” the order states.
Meanwhile, the Gurez-Bandipora road is being cleared of snow to open it for traffic.