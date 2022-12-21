South Campus KU holds 4th session of ‘Popularisation of Mathematics’ programme

Srinagar: The South Campus of the University of Kashmir held its fourth session of the ongoing ‘Popularisation of Mathematics’ programme at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Rainawari, Srinagar, on Wednesday.
Prof Tariq Ahmad Chishti, Director, Distance Education, KU, was chief guest on the occasion, who highlighted the role of mathematics in all spheres of life.
He said that students should develop a taste for mathematics and understand its vast applications.
He also complimented the Department of Mathematics, South Campus, for holding the month-long awareness programme in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.
Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, patron of the programme, delivered a special lecture on the importance of mathematics. He stressed on the need to connect the University with the school system through outreach programmes to make education “more effective” as envisaged in NEP-2020.
Urging the students to not be afraid of mathematics, Dr Khanday said a young girl from Anantnag district is pursuing an advanced mathematics course at Chicago University, USA.
Key speakers Dr Aasma Rafiq, Lecturer Mathematics, Higher Secondary School Gund, Ganderbal and Mr Shahbaz Hakbari, poet and former Lecturer Mathematics spoke about the importance and contributions of mathematics. They also highlighted the career opportunities in the subject.
Principal GHS School Rainawara, Ms. Kawsar Jabeen, was also present on the occasion.
Khursheed Ahmad and Ulfat from GHSS Rainawari conducted proceedings of the event, while Er Waseem Farooq, Assistant Programmer, South Campus, presented a vote of thanks.
The event was attended by more than 100 students of adjoining schools along with their escort teachers. Students of classes 11th and 12th also presented their mathematical models.