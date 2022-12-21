South Campus KU holds 4th session of ‘Popularisation of Mathematics’ programme

Srinagar: The South Campus of the University of Kashmir held its fourth session of the ongoing ‘Popularisation of Mathematics’ programme at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Rainawari, Srinagar, on Wednesday.

Prof Tariq Ahmad Chishti, Director, Distance Education, KU, was chief guest on the occasion, who highlighted the role of mathematics in all spheres of life.

He said that students should develop a taste for mathematics and understand its vast applications.

He also complimented the Department of Mathematics, South Campus, for holding the month-long awareness programme in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, patron of the programme, delivered a special lecture on the importance of mathematics. He stressed on the need to connect the University with the school system through outreach programmes to make education “more effective” as envisaged in NEP-2020.