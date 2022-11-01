South campus KU joins countrywide 'National Unity Day' celebrations

Anantnag: Kashmir University's South Campus joined the countrywide celebrations related to Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.
The day-long programme was organised by the NSS Unit, South Campus, and included a series of events like Unity Run, Essay Competition and Fit India Plog Run.
The events witnessed a remarkable participation of NSS volunteers and students from seven departments.
Earlier, Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday flagged off the Unity Run and Fit India Plog Run.
Asserting that the campus remains abuzz with student-oriented activities, Dr Khanday urged the students to join the National Service Scheme and volunteer to work towards the welfare of the society.
The Unity Run was conducted to instill unity among the student community for their greater good, he said, adding that the campus envisages organising more such activities in the near future.