South Campus KU to mark December as ‘Month of Mathematics’

Anantnag: The South Campus of the University of Kashmir will celebrate December-2022 as the ‘Month of Mathematics’ and hold a slew of activities to popularise the subject.
The month-long campaign is being organised by the Department of Mathematics, South Campus, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, J&K, and Mathematical Society. During the proposed programme, awareness about the importance of Mathematics will be raised in various secondary/senior secondary schools, besides colleges and universities in Kashmir.
Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, said it has been observed for more than a decade now that the response of students towards Mathematics is not satisfactory for unknown reasons.
“To address this issue, a need was felt to hold a mass awareness programme to highlight the importance of the subject along with its career opportunities,” he said.
On December 7, an awareness programme is scheduled at Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Srigufwara wherein students from around 20 High and Higher Secondary Schools will participate. On December 12, students from 15 High and Higher Secondary Schools will attend the second awareness programme at Govt. Boys Model Higher Secondary School, Anantnag.
Dr Khanday said in the second phase, we are planning to organise the proposed programme in collaboration with SCERT Srinagar for the students of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts. “Such programmes can help the young generation to overcome the mathematics phobia,” he said.