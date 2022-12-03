South Campus KU to mark December as ‘Month of Mathematics’

Anantnag: The South Campus of the University of Kashmir will celebrate December-2022 as the ‘Month of Mathematics’ and hold a slew of activities to popularise the subject.

The month-long campaign is being organised by the Department of Mathematics, South Campus, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, J&K, and Mathematical Society. During the proposed programme, awareness about the importance of Mathematics will be raised in various secondary/senior secondary schools, besides colleges and universities in Kashmir.

Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, said it has been observed for more than a decade now that the response of students towards Mathematics is not satisfactory for unknown reasons.