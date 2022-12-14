SP College organises Book donation camp

Srinagar: A three day Book Donation Campaign was successfully organized by Deans Student’s Welfare S.P. College in collaboration with the Central Library of the College under the aegis of the Principal of the Institute.

The aim of the Campaign was to strengthen the lost Library collection due to the devastating floods of 2014. Due to the overwhelming response of the contributors from all walks of life, more than thousand books were collected. In a concluding ceremony which was conducted today, the Head of the Institute Dr. Khurshid A. Khan wholeheartedly, thanked the magnanimous contributors and acknowledged the rich book collection as a valuable treasure of knowledge. Principal Dr. Khurshid A. Khan donated a good number of books to an organization namely ‘Lets Talk’ working for the underprivileged students.

In addition to the respective Deans Dr. Jan Shabir, Dr. Khalida Hassan, Prof. Shazia Mushtaq and Librarian of the Central Library Iram Mahajan, the concluding session was attended by many of the Senior Faculty Members and students of the Institute. Certificates of appreciation were also distributed to the volunteers. The session was moderated by Prof. Shazia Mushtaq.