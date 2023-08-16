SP College organises interactive session

Srinagar: SP College Srinagar organised an interactive session today.

Students and faculty from different departments participated including Physic, Electronics and information technology.

The invited speaker, senior Prof. Mridula Gupta, department of Electronic Science Delhi University interacted with the students and gave information regarding the current and future academic and research activities in the Delhi University.

Prof Mridula presented in-depth information regarding the research internship, IEEE membership, research opportunities, and offered her full cooperation and support at the University of Delhi with regard to internship, research and academic collaboration with S. P. College Srinagar.

In his presidential address the Principal of S. P. College, Prof. (Dr.) Gh. Jeelani Qureshi welcomed the distinguished professor and threw light on modern techniques and opportunities in Physics, Electronics and Information technology.

He urged the students to update themselves with the new technology and encouraged them to take part in different innovative and research activities being organised in the college.

On this occasion Prof. Jan Shabir, Head Department of Physics and other senior faculty members were present. The event was moderated by Prof. Magray Aijaz and Dr. Sadiq majeed presented the vote of thanks.