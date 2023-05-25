SP College organises seminar

Srinagar: Department of Chemistry, Sri Pratap college, today organised seminar on the theme ‘Green Chemistry for Sustainable Development Goals’, here.

The seminar was the third in the series of lectures to commemorate National Technology Day under India's G20 presidency.

The invited speaker, Dr. Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani, deliberated in detail about the importance of Green Chemistry in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with relevant examples. The talk was participatory in nature with frequent queries and explanations addressed aptly by the speaker. The speaker also suggested methods to incorporate Green Chemistry at UG and PG levels.

Earlier, the head of the department, Prof. Saadat Hassan Kar in his introductory speech emphasized the importance of sustainable developmental goals vis-a-vis green chemistry.

This was followed by special remarks by the Principal Prof. (Dr) Gh Jeelani Qurashi wherein he laid stress on the use of green chemistry as a means of achieving sustainable development goals and highlighted the role of students as agents of change.