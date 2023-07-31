SP College starts admission process for various UG, PG programs

Srinagar: Sri Pratap College Srinagar has started admission process for various PG and UG (NEP-2020) programs offered by the college from 27th July, 2023.

Accordingly all those students who are desirous to seek admission in College are informed that they will be admitted through common admission portal https://jkadmission.samarth.ac.in/ for undergraduate programs under NEP-2020 and through https://www.cusrinagar.edu.in/NEP/ for post graduate programs.

The candidates are advised to go through the eligibility conditions of the courses available on our university website https://www.cusrinagar.edu.in/ and check admission notifications. The admission to both the programs will be strictly as per Cluster University guidelines.

As per the communique of college, major subjects offered by the College Under NEP-2020 are Botany, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Environmental Science, Geology, Geography, Information Technology, Mathematics, Physics and Zoology.