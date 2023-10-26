Special interactive session held at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: Renowned Scientist and Padma Shri awardee, Professor H C Verma, engaged in a special interaction with a fresh batch of B-Tech Ist Semester students (Batch-2023) at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

The event was presided over by ProfM A Shah Former, Head Department of Physics. Large gathering of students interacted with the legend in a highly disciplined manner.

Dr M Z Ansari and Dr Nadeem served as the Co-ordinators for the event and the proceedings were overseen by several distinguished academicians, including Khurshid as the Convenor.

In his address, Prof Verma emphasised the importance of equipping students with the latest technologies and techniques, beyond the standard curriculum. The students need to be critical, analytical, and innovative.

He pointed out that teaching science requires a unique approach, stressing the need to provide students with opportunities to learn various methods and processes in laboratories. He emphasized the significance of conducting experiments, closely reviewing the results, and responding to analytical comments.

Prof Verma further highlighted those educational institutions that combine traditional classroom teaching with hands-on science laboratory experiments tend to yield the best results for their students.

"It plays a pivotal role in preparing the next generation of scientists, engineers, and medical professionals, ultimately shaping the future of these fields," he added.