SSC exam aspirants demand alternate arrangements

Kargil: In view of the traffic advisory issued by the authorities about the closure of Zojilla pass (Srinagar-Kargil road ) , the aspirants of the Staff selection commission (SSC) DV examination from Kargil have urged the administration to either postpone the exams scheduled for April 19 and 20 or make alternate arrangements for the candidates who have to come from Jammu.

"As per the traffic advisory there'll be no vehicular movement on Zojila axis for 18th,19th of April, due to this the students who have SSC DV on 19th, 20th won't be able to make it from Jammu. Requesting the admin to either postpone DV on said dates or make any other arrangements for such candidates" the aspirants said.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhdev who is also the nodal Officer for SSC exams didn't respond to the calls and texts from this correspondent.