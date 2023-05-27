SSM College celebrates Graduation Day

In his address, Prof. (Dr.) Venugopal Achanta Director CSIR-National Physical Laboratory New Delhi who was the chief guest on the occasion stressed upon the students to adapt themselves to the fast-changing scenario by going in for multitasking as they have to face unique challenges in the field full of opportunities. He further laid emphasis on the alumni of the college to be the brand ambassadors of the college.

Addressing the gathering Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat who was the Guest of Honour advised the students to accept the challenges and take the opportunities thrown open by the evolving world and rise to the occasion as they step out into the new life after graduation. She appreciated the efforts put in by the Management in creating excellent infrastructure and facilities for making this Institute one of the prestigious Institutes in the region.

Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla Director NIT Srinagar who was the Guest of Honour on the occasion, while addressing the students, advised them to put efforts to make a contribution towards society by innovative solutions to the problems through a collaborative approach. He further stressed upon continuous skill upgradation.

Expressing her thoughts, Kamni Talwar Director Iris Global Services who was the Guest of Honour on the occasion asked the students to be highly selective in deciding “what they want to do in life and then work hard towards achieving the goal instead of adopting hit and trial method.” She further congratulated all the pass-out students and offered them her services as a “mentor/guide to shape their careers.”

On the occasion, certificates were distributed among students of Management and different engineering branches of the 2017 and 2018 batches.

The Management of the College thanked the Chief Guest, Guests of Honour, and other dignitaries for sparing their precious time from their busy schedules to grace the occasion and expressed gratitude for the same.