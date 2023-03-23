SSM College gets first patent published

Srinagar: The SSM College of Engineering has got its first patent published in the field of civil engineering. The patent is published with SSM College as the applicant and Er. Haya Qazi as the inventor. The patent titled “prefabricated flanged load bearing pile for Sandy strata”, with application number 202311012579 has been published in the patent journal number 11/2023 dated 17 March.

The published patent has a great scope of application in the construction industry for load-bearing piles in non-cohesive sandy soils. The piles are pre-fabricated and not labor-intensive. They can be used immediately after placing with the least effort and lesser cost as compared to conventional load-bearing piles.