SSM College holds awareness session on G20 Summit

Srinagar: The SSM College of Engineering organised an "awareness cum informative session" focused on the G20 Summit.

Mir Junaid, President Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party was the chief guest to grace the occasion. The event was attended by Mir Khubab, President Voice of Youth, Qasim Nisar, General Secretary of Voice of Youth, and Adil Hussain, social activist. On behalf of the college the management, senior functionaries, faculty, and students enthusiastically also participated in the event. The guests were welcomed by Prof. (Dr.) N.A. Shah, Registrar of the College.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Junaid spoke about climate change, energy sustainability in healthcare, and digital transformation. "These summits provide an opportunity for leaders to discuss and coordinate efforts on these multifaceted challenges.

The G20's goal is to find common ground, develop joint initiatives, and implement policies that lead to positive change and global progress." A yoga programme was also conducted in the Open Air Auditorium of the campus in collaboration with the Ayush Department of Health and Medical Education.

The event is aimed to promote the practice of yoga among students and faculty members. Participants engaged in various yoga postures, breathing exercises, and relaxation techniques were guided by experienced instructors from Ayush.

The event was aimed to enhance physical fitness, mental well-being, and stress management skills through the practice of yoga.