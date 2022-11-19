SSM College holds 'World Heritage Week-2022' celebration

The function was organized by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Srinagar Circle in collaboration with SSM College of Engineering. On this occasion “Heritage Walk” to the site of the Ancient Stupa, Chaitya, and Monastery at Parihaspora was arranged from college premises to the ancient site in which officers of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) namely Er. Fayaz Ahmad, Archaeological Engineer, Er. Gowhar Ahmad Khan, Archaeological Engineer, Junaid Ahmad Khan Conservation Assistant and Farhat Ahmad Shah, Conservation Assistant and officers of the College Registrar, Director (Research and Academics), Chief Administrative Officer and HOD Civil Engineering Department, faculty members and students from various departments also participated. On the occasion, ASI Srinagar Circle organized a photo exhibition near the site of Parihaspora monuments to highlight the cultural wealth of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the glory of World Heritage sites in India.

The celebrations of World Heritage Week are aimed to create general awareness among the masses, particularly younger generations and students. Addressing the students Er. Fayaz Ahmad, Archaeological Engineer, ASI Srinagar Circle stressed upon the students to take a keen interest in rich heritage and its preservation by engaging themselves in project formulation viz-a-viz pavements, landscaping, etc at the heritage sites, for which ASI Srinagar Circle will provide full support.