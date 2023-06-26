SSM College observes World Drug Day

Srinagar: World Drug Day-2023 was observed in SSM College of Engineering in collaboration with Paras Hospital Srinagar today with an aim of raising awareness about the drug addiction problem and promoting efforts to combat drug abuse.
The theme for World Drug Day 2023 is "People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention," highlighting the need to prioritize the well-being and dignity of individuals affected by drug abuse.
This theme emphasises the importance of eradicating stigma and discrimination associated with drug addiction and focusing on prevention strategies. Welcoming the Chief Guest and other participants Dr. Sajad Hussain Din, Principal of the college expressed the hope that holding of such events have a positive impact on the students.
Khurshid Ahmad Ganai (IAS retd.) Former Advisor to Governor J&K graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Besides Dr. Jan Mohammad Beigh Consultant Cardiologist of Paras Hospital Srinagar, the management, senior functionaries, staff members and students of the college participated in the event that provided an opportunity for the college students, faculty members and other staff members to come together against the menace of drug addiction.
Speaking on the occasion, Khurshid Ganai stressed upon students to stay away from menace of drugs and instead strive for better physical and mental well-being by taking part in sports activities in addition to their regular studies.
He also spoke about menace of drug addiction and need to curb it in order to ensure a healthy and peaceful society. He further said by organizing this event, the college is playing a vital role in fostering action and cooperation to achieve a world free of drug abuse.
"Such initiatives help in creating awareness about the risks and consequences of drug addiction, while also providing information on preventive measures."