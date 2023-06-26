SSM College observes World Drug Day

Srinagar: World Drug Day-2023 was observed in SSM College of Engineering in collaboration with Paras Hospital Srinagar today with an aim of raising awareness about the drug addiction problem and promoting efforts to combat drug abuse.

The theme for World Drug Day 2023 is "People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention," highlighting the need to prioritize the well-being and dignity of individuals affected by drug abuse.

This theme emphasises the importance of eradicating stigma and discrimination associated with drug addiction and focusing on prevention strategies. Welcoming the Chief Guest and other participants Dr. Sajad Hussain Din, Principal of the college expressed the hope that holding of such events have a positive impact on the students.