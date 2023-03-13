Staff shortage hits studies of students at GDC for Women in Sopore

Sopore: The government degree college for women in north Kashmir’s Sopore town, is facing shortage of teaching staff and transport facilities, affecting the studies of students.

The college was set up in 2005 and arts,science, computer application, environmental science and commerce were introduced as subjects in the college in a phased manner.

Official sources said the higher education department had sanctioned 36 posts of teaching staff including contractual ones, but at present the college has only 11 permanent teachers and the rest of the posts were vacant.

Students of the college alleged that most of the posts of teachers at the college are vacant for the past several years and precious time of students is being wasted owing to shortage of teachers.