Staff shortage hits studies of students at GDC for Women in Sopore

Sopore: The government degree college for women in north Kashmir’s Sopore town, is facing shortage of teaching staff and transport facilities, affecting the studies of students.
The college was set up in 2005 and arts,science, computer application, environmental science and commerce were introduced as subjects in the college in a phased manner.
Official sources said the higher education department had sanctioned 36 posts of teaching staff including contractual ones, but at present the college has only 11 permanent teachers and the rest of the posts were vacant.
Students of the college alleged that most of the posts of teachers at the college are vacant for the past several years and precious time of students is being wasted owing to shortage of teachers.
“There has been a lack of teaching staff for core subjects like Political Science, Computer Application, History, Tourism, Home Science, Urdu, Islamic Studies and Sociology for the last few year’s,” they said.
They said that lack of faculty is only adding to the miseries and they are not able to attend any classes in a day. Another student said that they are coming from faraway places by paying 100-200 rupees transport fares for studying in the college, but due to dearth of teaching staff “we remain outside our classrooms to spend the day without getting teaching at any classes.”
The student added that there is no driver posted in the college to ply the college buses to carry students from different areas.
“We have been approaching the college administration since long, but nothing has been done in this regard,” said another student.
She said that they have already suffered huge academic losses during the past two years and there is a need to ensure every possible support to students at this juncture so that the losses can be compensated.
Meanwhile, officials of the college admitted that there is shortage of teaching staff and said that the academic arrangements are in progress with the higher education department and “hopefully all staff requirements of the college will be fulfilled soon, as we have already forwarded the same to the higher ups.”