Staff shortage, lack of accommodation at Kupwara school; students suffer

Kupwara: The Government Boys Higher Secondary School Panzgam in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district lacks staff and substantial accommodation, leaving the students to suffer.

The locals here are anguished due to lack of accommodation and permanent staff.

They said that this higher secondary school caters to a large number of villages and students after passing their 10th class from high schools including Budnamal, Manzpather, Redi Chowkibal, Tamuna, and Dardpora Gujran take admission here but due to official apathy towards this school, they are forced to look for other alternatives.

They said that this school was upgraded in 2018 but it had never remained a priority for the officials at the helm of affairs.