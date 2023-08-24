Staff shortage, lack of accommodation at Kupwara school; students suffer

Kupwara: The Government Boys Higher Secondary School Panzgam in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district lacks staff and substantial accommodation, leaving the students to suffer.
The locals here are anguished due to lack of accommodation and permanent staff.
They said that this higher secondary school caters to a large number of villages and students after passing their 10th class from high schools including Budnamal, Manzpather, Redi Chowkibal, Tamuna, and Dardpora Gujran take admission here but due to official apathy towards this school, they are forced to look for other alternatives.
They said that this school was upgraded in 2018 but it had never remained a priority for the officials at the helm of affairs.
“At present over 700 students are enrolled here but due to lack of accommodation, they are suffering a lot. Few years back school authorities constructed a tin shed to cope up with the space crunch but the prevailing heat wave has made things worse for the students taking classes in these tin sheds,” a local said.
The residents said that the higher secondary school also lacks proper staff.
“Of 11 sanctioned posts of permanent lecturers only three are in place while others have been filled with temporary arrangements,” they said.
The residents said that the school also lacks a playground due to which students were unable to showcase their talent in different games.
The locals have appealed Director School Education Kashmir to augment the staff and accommodation for the school so that the grievance of a huge chunk of students could be redressed.