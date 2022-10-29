Staff, students, locals pool funds to build school building in Sopore amid official apathy

“On a rainy day, while teaching students on the veranda of our school, the words of a student shattered me and I instantly stopped teaching”. “Do we deserve this treatment, doesn't the government have money to provide us accommodation? I went to the staff room and started collecting money from other staff members for construction of a new building, ” he added.

He said the students and locals also contributed for the construction of the three room building. "With strong will power we can change things on our own without waiting for the government's help, ” said the teacher.

According to locals, they have donated twenty kanal land for this school but development of infrastructure is still a mystery for them due to reasons best known to concerned authorities.

They said that every year the school produces a hundred percent result in 10th class but still it faces official neglect.