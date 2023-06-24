START-UP RESEARCH GRANT | 7th SERB expert committee meeting at KU evaluates 744 new proposals

Srinagar: The 7th expert committee meeting of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India, in the field of life sciences was held at the University of Kashmir to evaluate 744 new proposals under the Start-up Research Grant (SRG).
The three-day Startup Research Grant-National Postdoctoral Fellowship (N-PDF) expert committee meeting, which concluded here on Saturday, was chaired by Prof Manoj Prasad from the National Institute of Plant Genome Research, New Delhi.
Prof Raies A Qadri from the Department of Biotechnology, KU, who hosted the meeting in the Varsity, said it also evaluated 120 project completion reports and 50 startup research grant proposals.
KU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, said it adds to the University’s credentials to host such national-level meetings which encourage young researchers to explore new areas of research in different fields of science and engineering. She urged research scholars from the University of Kashmir and other universities in J&K to continue applying for such fellowships to aid their research progression.
Prof Raies A Qadri, also an expert on the committee, said hosting such meetings will help inculcate passion for research among young students.