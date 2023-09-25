STORM IN A TEACUP | Noonley, SKUAST-K team up to bring Nun Chai in a teabag

Srinagar: A brother-sister duo is about to bring a storm in a teacup.

Home scientist Saima Paul together with her brother Zubair Paul have come up with an innovation of bringing the Kashmir tea, Nun Chai, in a teabag.

Saima and Zubair’s ‘Noonley’ is part of the Green Foods Innovation Private Limited, a Kashmir-based food processing startup incubated under the umbrella of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir’s Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship Centre at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Srinagar.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Noonley co-founder Zubair Paul said that making Nun Chai used to take hours due to which toxins would get released in the tea besides a huge amount spent on the consumption of energy while leaving the tea leaves to boil for hours.

“In March this year, Saima came up with an innovation of processing Nun Chai scientifically and packing them in tea bags for preparing the dip Nun Chai,” Zubair said.

Zubair said that since March, Noonley had found many takers with several Aazmeen Hajjis taking it along during their pilgrimage.

He said that delegates from Germany and other countries who visited Kashmir returned home taking Noonley teabags along.

“The feedback from all over the world, particularly from the Kashmiri diaspora is encouraging,” Zubair said.

On Monday, SKUAST-K officially launched the Noonley in the presence of Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, J&K government, Vikramjit Singh, and Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Nazir Ahmad Ganai.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary of Industries and Commerce Vikramjeet Singh said while the Industries and Commerce Department would promote the use of Noonley teabags in the department, the colleges and universities should promote its use at different functions organised by the educational institutions.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, Nazir Ahmad Ganai said Noonley’s launch was among the launch of 555 programmes for promoting entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

“The Noonley innovation was done to provide the flavour and colour of the Nun Chai by dipping a teabag into hot water and adding milk and salt,” he said. “The Noonley startup is environment-friendly as normally a single household in Kashmir spends around Rs 300 per month on energy consumption for preparing Nun Chai.”

The SKUAST-K VC said that the Noonley had a huge potential considering the Kashmiris living outside crave for having Nun Chai without putting in the tedious efforts used to making the tea traditionally.

“All ingredients in the Noonley pouch are organic and thus consuming it is healthy,” he said.

Noonley has already filed the patent for the dip Nun Chai, registered the trademark, and completed the legal formalities.

The founders said that it would be soon available in leading departmental stores across Srinagar including Pick and Choose and 7/11.

Kashmir is known for its unique culinary traditions and Nun Chai or the Kashmiri pink salt tea is among its prized culinary delights.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, noted Kashmiri writer, poet, and satirist Zareef Ahmad Zareef said Kashmiri Nun Chai derives its roots from ‘Machram Chai’.

“Machram used to be a carrot-sized herb which people in Kashmir for centuries used to boil in water and consume the beverage,” he said. “Consuming it suited the local climatic conditions and locals believed that it was good for the circulation of the blood.”

Zareef said as people used to walk long distances, they consumed salt with the ‘Machram Chai’ for strength.

“In villages, people consumed it without milk while people in the city added milk to the Machram Chai,” he said. “Later, Mughals brought the Mughal Chai which came to be known as Kehwa.”

Zareef said that later on, people consumed the Chinese tea which reached Kashmir when trade through the Silk Route was at its peak in the region.

Zareef said that people even during the Mughal rule and Afghan rule continued to consume the Machram Chai which came to be known as Sheer Chai among the Kashmiri Pandits and Nun Chai among the Kashmiri Muslims.

“After 1947, Assam tea replaced the Chinese tea for the making of Nun Chai,” he said.

While tea does not grow in Kashmir, It is widely accepted that Nun Chai came to Kashmir from Yarkand in Turkestan dating back to the first and second centuries.

Quite similar to the Nun Chai in Kashmir, Atkan Chai in Turkestan is also made from a special tea, milk, butter, and salt.

Many foreign travellers like the Austrian army officer, Charles von Hugel in their travelogues have mentioned Nun Chai.

Another Australian, Alana Hunt, a writer in 2010 started her ‘Cups of Nun Chai’ blog on her stay in Srinagar.

In Kashmir consuming Nun Chai is part of all major functions including weddings and funerals.

‘Nun Chai’ is often consumed with traditional Kashmiri bread like ‘Tchot or Girda’, ‘Lavasa’, ‘Tilvor or Tilvor or Tsochwor’, ‘Kulche’, ‘Baqerkhani’, and ‘Sheermal’ creating a perfect combination of flavours.

Nun Chai is commonly served in Samovars, a Kashmiri variant of a kettle with hand-engraved motifs.

Consuming Kashmiri tea is an integral part of the Kashmiri identity.

In today's fast-paced world, Noonley’s Nun Chai in teabags could save tea lovers a lot of time and help take Kashmiri to the Kashmiris outside because sometimes all you need is a good cup of tea.