Strawberry festival at KU aims to inculcate passion for entrepreneurship among students

Srinagar: The Department of Food Science and Technology, University of Kashmir, Wednesday organised a strawberry festival to promote value addition of strawberry and popularise its different processed products. It also aimed to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship among graduates of the University.

All products were prepared in the pilot plant of the department by its graduate students in the backdrop of emphasis laid on skill-based training in the National Education Policy-2020, the organisers said.

Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof F A Masoodi appreciated the efforts of the department in popularising the value added products of the local produce. He said the department needs to come up with more skill courses to promote entrepreneurship among youth.