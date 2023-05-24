Strawberry festival at KU aims to inculcate passion for entrepreneurship among students

Srinagar: The Department of Food Science and Technology, University of Kashmir, Wednesday organised a strawberry festival to promote value addition of strawberry and popularise its different processed products. It also aimed to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship among graduates of the University.
All products were prepared in the pilot plant of the department by its graduate students in the backdrop of emphasis laid on skill-based training in the National Education Policy-2020, the organisers said.
Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof F A Masoodi appreciated the efforts of the department in popularising the value added products of the local produce. He said the department needs to come up with more skill courses to promote entrepreneurship among youth.
Registrar, Dr Nisar A Mir, visited the festival and applauded the new initiatives taken by the department in academic, research & outreach activities.
Coordinator of the department, Dr Adil Gani said the festival is an initiative to utilise locally grown perishable fruits and to impart spirit of entrepreneurship in the students and research scholars.
Different strawberry products on display during the festival were prepared in different processing units of the department under respective in-charges including Dr Sabeera Muzzaffar, Dr Hilal Ahmad Punoo and Dr Idrees Ahmed Wani, with the active involvement of technical staff.
The event, which drew wide attention from students from other departments, was held in line with the University’s commitment to connect its departments with the society.