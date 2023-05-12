Student found hanging in hostel room at GDC Kathua

Jammu: An undergraduate student was today found hanging under suspicious circumstances at the boys’ hostel room in Government Degree College, Kathua.
The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar (BA 6th semester student), a resident of Pathankot in Punjab.
His colleagues told media persons that, “They had English literature assignments due to which one of the colleagues approached him during the morning hours, but the door was locked from inside.”
“He did not open the door following which one of his friends became suspicious and he peeped into the room from a window and found his friend hanging from the ceiling fan of the hostel room,” they said.
They said that they immediately informed the hostel authorities and the police also reached the spot. The body has been shifted to the hospital for legal formalities. An inquest proceeding in this regard has been initiated.