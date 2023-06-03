Students from Army's JKSSS scheme secure top spots at IKGPTU

Srinagar: In a remarkable display of academic prowess, a group of talented students who have benefitted from the Army's Jammu and Kashmir Special Scholarship Scheme (JKSSS) have achieved top rankings at the prestigious I.K. Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU). The outstanding accomplishments of these young scholars serve as a testament to their dedication, perseverance, and the transformative power of educational initiatives.

The JKSSS scheme, initiated by the Indian Army, aims to provide educational opportunities to the meritorious students from the economically weaker sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir.

The program covers a wide range of disciplines, empowering students to pursue their dreams of higher education and contribute to the development of their region and the nation as a whole.

The Indian Army's JKSSS program, in collaboration with educational institutions like colleges Affiliated to IKGPTU, has been instrumental in nurturing talent and ensuring that deserving students from underprivileged backgrounds receive quality education.