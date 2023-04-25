Students losing interest in Mathematics a concern for Edu Deptt

Srinagar: Over the years, the students in elementary and secondary level classes are losing their interest in the mathematics subject which has become a cause of concern for the authorities in the School Education Department (SED).
In wake of the concerns raised by the subject experts and other education experts, the authorities in the department come up with different initiatives to gain the interest among students towards the mathematics subject.
In a fresh initiative, the education authorities in Srinagar district have decided to teach the four fundamental operations along with BODMAS to all the school children up to class 10th.
The decision has been taken to bring a "desirable improvement" in the process of imparting quality education and to create equal interest in the process of teaching and learning among all the students.
As per the circular instructions issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar, the school heads have been given 15 days time to ensure that all the students are taught fundamentals and BODMAS in schools.
"15 days time (from April 4 to May 8) is given to all heads of schools from primary to higher secondary level for imparting full knowledge of four fundamental operations and BODMAS to all students up to class 10th," the circular reads.
The directions have been issued after a detailed discussion was arranged with education experts and experienced officers in order to know the reasons why students were not taking requisite interest in studies. The meeting decided to find some proper solution to the problem faced by the students.
"When all the four fundamental operations of Maths along with "BODMAS" are not taught properly to all the students then they cannot understand Maths properly and a burden is developed on their mind and studies become tough or difficult for them," the circular reads.
The CEO Srinagar in his circular has stated that the candidates without full command over mathematics cannot become extraordinary intelligent, efficient and all rounder citizens.
"In view of the facts mentioned above it has been decided that in pursuance to the observations and opinion of experts Educationists all the basic concepts as discussed above must be taught to all the students reading in all the schools of Srinagar district," the circular reads.
The CEO Srinagar has warned school heads of action in case any student is found week in mathematics during any inspections held in schools after May 9 of 2023.
"If after May 9 any student will be found weak in these basic concepts then action as warranted under rules shall be initiated against the concerned HOIs," the circular reads.
The CEO has directed all the Chairman of Cluster Level Committees to monitor the process under the guidance and supervision of respective Cluster Heads for proper implementation of the circular instructions in letter and spirit.
Notably, the pass percentage of government school students from soft zone areas of Kashmir was recorded as 94 percent in Mathematics subject in class 8th this year. The pass percentage of Boys was 94.5 while the pass percentage of girls was recorded as 95.37 percent.
In Srinagar district the pass percentage of Boys in government schools was 87.10 percent in Mathematics subject while the pass percentage of girls was 90.17 percent.
The pass percentage was comparatively low as compared to the performance of the students in other subjects wherein the pass percentage of students was recorded between 98 to 99 percent.
Two years ago, the education department in Baramulla decided to develop a Mathematics Resource Bank at elementary level schools noting that they were showing lukewarm response in opting for the subject in their higher secondary classes.
It was observed that less than 10 percent of students opt for the Mathematics subject in their higher classes which was a cause of worry for the department in grooming the students at primary and middle schools.
Earlier in 2019, the education authorities decided to remodel mathematics teaching or find an alternative to the subject at matriculation level in their attempt to stem dropout rate of girls in government schools at secondary level, believing many quit because of the "tough" subject.
Authorities were considering having two books of mathematics – Standard and General – for students up to class 10th.
General mathematics was supposed to be a simplified version of mathematics and students who want to opt for arts or home science at 10+2 level will be given an option to take general mathematics up to class 10.
It was decided that students aspiring for engineering or medicine will opt for standard mathematics. The initiative was later shelved for unknown reasons.