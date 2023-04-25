Students losing interest in Mathematics a concern for Edu Deptt

Srinagar: Over the years, the students in elementary and secondary level classes are losing their interest in the mathematics subject which has become a cause of concern for the authorities in the School Education Department (SED).

In wake of the concerns raised by the subject experts and other education experts, the authorities in the department come up with different initiatives to gain the interest among students towards the mathematics subject.

In a fresh initiative, the education authorities in Srinagar district have decided to teach the four fundamental operations along with BODMAS to all the school children up to class 10th.

The decision has been taken to bring a "desirable improvement" in the process of imparting quality education and to create equal interest in the process of teaching and learning among all the students.

As per the circular instructions issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar, the school heads have been given 15 days time to ensure that all the students are taught fundamentals and BODMAS in schools.