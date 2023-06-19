Students of BEI shine in class 10th Board exams

Srinagar: The students of Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI) Srinagar have qualified the class 10th exams with meritorious performance.

As per the figures, Muntaha Yousuf of Bilaliya school scored 494 marks while Qaisar Manzoor has scored 492 marks and Athar Mashkoor has scored 484 marks respectively. Waiz Manzoor Hamdani has scored 483 marks in the class 10th exam.

Out of the total students who appeared in the exam, around 24 students have qualified the exam with distinction while 12 students have qualified the exam in first division and three students have qualified the exam in 2nd division.

The Chairman of Bilaliya Educational Institute Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo in his message has hailed the team work of the teachers, parents and school principal.

"Your dedication and guidance have played a significant role in the outstanding performance of the Bilaliya in the class 10th results," Wangnoo added.