Students of Nowshera College protest to seek rechecking of papers

Rajouri: Students of graduation fourth semester at Government Degree College Nowshera held a protest demonstration on Tuesday blocking main road from Nowshera to Seri raising allegations about marking of examination sheets by University of Jammu.

The students assembled at main gate of the college and blocked Nowshera to Seri road for vehicular movement raising slogans against University of Jammu. The students said that all candidates having Zoology as minor subject in third semester examination have failed despite the fact that most of the students did well in their examination.