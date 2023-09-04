Students protest against transfer of lecturers in mid of session

Ramban: Students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Banihal today staged a protest and blocked Srinagar- Jammu National Highway passing through Banihal town for sometime against the recent transfer orders of subject specific lecturers by the School Education Department.
They said six lecturers posted in Government Girls Higher Secondary School Banihal were transferred and no lecturer appointed in replacement for filling the vacant posts due to which their studies are being affected.
The protesting students said 537 female students are enrolled in Government Girls Higher Secondary School Banihal and out of 14 sanction lecturer posts only six were appointed for impart education to the students and were transferred without appointing a substitute lecturer.
They said Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Math and Economics were transferred and no replacement was made for filling the vacant posts.
They said according to the recent transfer order issued by the school education department, Jammu and Kashmir lecturers of Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Math and Economics were transferred and no one was posted against the vacant post.
They said instead of filling vacant posts, in position lecturers were transferred and relieved from the School.
They are demanding appointing subject-specified lecturers and revoking recently issued transfer orders of subject-specified lecturers in their respective Higher Secondary Schools.
District Development Chairperson Ramban, Dr Samshada Shan said all the Government Schools of Ramban district are facing a dearth of teaching staff, and lecturers She said 114 in position lecturers were transferred, 24 were sent outside the district and no one was appointed in the replacement.