Students protest against transfer of lecturers in mid of session

Ramban: Students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Banihal today staged a protest and blocked Srinagar- Jammu National Highway passing through Banihal town for sometime against the recent transfer orders of subject specific lecturers by the School Education Department.

They said six lecturers posted in Government Girls Higher Secondary School Banihal were transferred and no lecturer appointed in replacement for filling the vacant posts due to which their studies are being affected.

The protesting students said 537 female students are enrolled in Government Girls Higher Secondary School Banihal and out of 14 sanction lecturer posts only six were appointed for impart education to the students and were transferred without appointing a substitute lecturer.