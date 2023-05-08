Students’ rallies to create awareness on women empowerment

Srinagar: Impressive awareness rallies on “Women Empowerment” were organised by the students of various educational institutions across Kashmir valley today to commemorate 250th birth anniversary of Raja Rammohun Roy, the father of Modern India.

These rallies were jointly organised by the Department of Libraries and Research, J&K and the School Education Department, J&K under the aegis of Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF), Ministry of Culture, Govt of India.

The fundamental objective of organising these rallies is to make aware the society, especially women, about women empowerment, their rights and promoting women’s sense of self-worth, their ability to determine their own choices, and their right to influence social change for themselves and others.