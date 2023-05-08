Students’ rallies to create awareness on women empowerment

Srinagar: Impressive awareness rallies on “Women Empowerment” were organised by the students of various educational institutions across Kashmir valley today to commemorate 250th birth anniversary of Raja Rammohun Roy, the father of Modern India.
These rallies were jointly organised by the Department of Libraries and Research, J&K and the School Education Department, J&K under the aegis of Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF), Ministry of Culture, Govt of India.
The fundamental objective of organising these rallies is to make aware the society, especially women, about women empowerment, their rights and promoting women’s sense of self-worth, their ability to determine their own choices, and their right to influence social change for themselves and others.
The main function was organised at Government Higher Secondary School, Humhama Budgam which was addressed by the Director, School Education Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain Mir.
Addressing the function, Director School Education Kashmir said that for women's empowerment, the most basic thing is education, as education empowers a person to know what to do, what is right, and what decision to take.
He urged the students to not only look for empowerment but strive to go for the best and give their best. He maintained that in today's competitive world, smartness is a new beauty- our bookish knowledge is not taking us anywhere if we are not practical in what we learn, he said.
The Director School Education Kashmir appreciated the staff and students of GBHSS Humhama for organizing such an impressive programme encompassing major aspects of the women empowerment.
Deputy Director, Libraries and Research Kashmir, Sheikh Zahoor, Chief Education Officer Budgam, Romana Qazi, Principal GBHSS Humhama, Samiya Geelani, officials of the Department of Libraries and Research, staff members of GBHSS Humhama and a large number of students participated in the programme.
The speakers including officials and the students enumerated the tremendous contribution of Raja Rammohun Roy in the making of modern India and his continued struggle for women’s right to equality in society. They also spoke in detail about the life history of Raja Rammohun Roy and the sacrifices made by him against all social evils during the 19th and the 20th century.
The speakers emphasised that India will be empowered in the true sense only with equal participation of women in all developmental and socio-economic activities.
A similar function was organized at Govt Girls Higher Secondary Institution, Chanapora Srinagar which was addressed by the Principal of the Institute, Samina Wani, staff members and the students.
The students later took out rallies, carrying placards on women empowerment, and marched through various parts of the city.
Due to freaky weather and incessant downpour, similar rallies scheduled to be organized at Govt Girls Model Higher Secondary Institution, Ranibagh Anantnag and the Govt Higher Secondary School Nehama were postponed today and shall be now organized tomorrow on 9 May 2023.