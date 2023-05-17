Students remain crammed at primary school in Rafiabad

The lack of staff and accommodation has left the locals anguished. They said that with over ninety students of seven classes being crammed together, this has marred the quality of education.

The residents said that due to lack of accommodation, students are forced to take classes under the open sky, and during inclement weather they are crammed into two classrooms.

“There are only three teachers posted at SSA Government Primary School Teelyan Mohalla Soin who have to manage all seven classes. The available teachers are over-burdened as each one has to teach 7-8 classes every day,” a local told Greater Kashmir. The residents said that the school lacks drinking water facilities due to which students and staff were suffering badly. They said that even the school lacks a kitchen shed meant for midday meals. “Since the kitchen shed was damaged a few years back, authorities did not repair it. At present midday meals are cooked at a local’s house who is serving as cook in the school,” another local told this correspondent.