Students remain crammed at primary school in Rafiabad

Baramulla (Rafiabad): The students at Government Primary School Teelyan Mohalla Soin in the Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have been suffering badly due to a lack of substantial accommodation and a shortage of teachers. There is no water facility for the students as well thus exposing the tall claims of authorities of upgrading basic infrastructure in government schools.
Surprisingly the school has only three rooms to offer, of which one is being used for office and the remaining two rooms are being used for teaching purposes.
The lack of staff and accommodation has left the locals anguished. They said that with over ninety students of seven classes being crammed together, this has marred the quality of education.
The residents said that due to lack of accommodation, students are forced to take classes under the open sky, and during inclement weather they are crammed into two classrooms.
“There are only three teachers posted at SSA Government Primary School Teelyan Mohalla Soin who have to manage all seven classes. The available teachers are over-burdened as each one has to teach 7-8 classes every day,” a local told Greater Kashmir. The residents said that the school lacks drinking water facilities due to which students and staff were suffering badly. They said that even the school lacks a kitchen shed meant for midday meals. “Since the kitchen shed was damaged a few years back, authorities did not repair it. At present midday meals are cooked at a local’s house who is serving as cook in the school,” another local told this correspondent.
The residents said that they have brought this issue to the notice of concerned higher-ups numerous times but to no avail. They said that even the issue was taken up in Back to Village programmes, but all in vain.
They have now requested the Director of School Education Kashmir to look into the matter and redress the genuine grievance of common masses. When this issue was brought into the notice of Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Dangiwacha, Irshad Hussain Khan, he said that he would take up the issue with Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla.