‘Students will be Avant-Garde of Independence Day celebrations’

Srinagar: Students and teachers from across the Educational institutes of J&K will be seen participating in a bouquet of events and celebrations on Tuesday, a phenomenon that the Principal Secretary Education (J&K Government), Alok Kumar called the ‘Avant-Garde’ of Independence Day 2023.

School children will be part of the Independence Day parade at Bakshi stadium Srinagar this year. Over the past week, Kumar said, dress rehearsals were organized and the students demonstrated their skills and fervor for being part of the I-Day events. He said the biggest event in Kashmir will be held at Bakshi Stadium and the participation of students and the training that have been imparted to them by the teachers will be the epoch, the Avant-Garde of the celebrations.

In addition, Kumar said, students will be showcasing their talents through cultural shows at Bakshi stadium and across the educational institutes. “Over the past week, multiple Tiranga rallies have been taken out by various schools in Srinagar and in other districts,” he said. “We have instructed that each and every school, no matter where they are located, must be part of the grand celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.