Study material with wrong translation distributed at govt schools in Ganderbal

Srinagar: The study material with hilarious translations has been distributed to government schools in the Ganderbal district which has left the stakeholders surprised. The move has raised questions over the quality check of the education department on the content provided to the school children.

Over the years, the School Education Department (SED) has roped in several Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) with a motive to improve the academic standards in government schools and enhance the reading and learning ability among school-going children.

From last many years, the SED has roped in Pratham- an innovative learning organization, created to improve the quality of education in India.

The organisation holds teacher training and also provides study material to the students to improve their academic standards. As per the officials of the education department, the study material provided to the students not only improves their academic standards but also keeps teachers updated with the new pedagogical techniques used for teaching students.