Symposium on 'Genomics Towards Better Health' organised at Kashmir University

Srinagar: To expose young students to the recent and evolving technologies in genomics and their applications in public health and to provide them an opportunity to broaden their career prospects, the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Innovation (CIRI), Kashmir University (KU), in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) organised a two-day symposium here.

The symposium, titled ‘Genomics towards Better Health’ brought together participants from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir to explore the multifaceted aspects of genomics and its potential in enhancing healthcare outcomes. Minister of State (MoS) for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), and Union Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh who presided over the valedictory function emphasised the need to understand and harness the power of genomics in healthcare. Highlighting the significance of diverse cultures and disciplines working together in the scientific world, he said: “In the field of genomics, collaboration knows no boundaries. To achieve success in scientific endeavours, we must bring together different cultures and perspectives, fostering an environment of innovation and discovery.” Reiterating that genomics is a potent tool for research, drawing significant interest in finding novel treatments for various medical conditions, he encouraged continued growth and integrity in the field of genomics research.

While welcoming Dr Jitendra Singh, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan underscored the importance of understanding genomics in the context of better health. She said genomics is emerging as a valuable tool in identifying rare genetic diseases that had previously taken years to diagnose.