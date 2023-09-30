Symposium organised to addresses drug abuse in Kashmir

Kulgam: A symposium on “Combating Drug Abuse in Kashmir” was successfully organised by the Kashmir Welfare Trust (KWT) in collaboration with Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI), Crescent Public School Naseem Bagh, and the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCCJK).
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from diverse segments of society, including students, civil society members, medical professionals, retired civil servants, trade and travel body representatives, law enforcement officials, religious leaders, and concerned citizens.
Held at the Bilaliya Educational Institute’s campus, the symposium was organised around the theme and mission of “what we can do together” to tackle this pressing issue. Esteemed intellectuals and experts shared their insights on the menace of drug abuse and how collective action can contribute to its eradication.
Distinguished speakers at the event included Mufti Abdul Rashid, Rector of Darul Uloom Bilaliya; Dr Zarak Jan, Gold Medalist; Rauf Ahmad Tramboo, President TAAK; Dr Tauseef, Chairman JKFAST; Nehvi, former Commissioner Secretary; Dr Rafi Ahmad, former Director School Education; SHO Lal Bazar Khalid; Abdul Rashid, Kashmir University, Dr Mushtaq Margoob, a renowned psychiatrist; and Khurshid Ganai, former Advisor to the Governor besides Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Chairman of KWT and BEI.
A key outcome of the symposium was the unanimous resolution to form a dedicated team of civil society members committed to actively engage in combating the issue of drug abuse in Kashmir. This collaborative effort aims to address the challenges posed by this social concern more effectively.
Motivational speaker Qazi Imran expressed his gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions to the symposium, emphasising the importance of collective action in addressing this critical issue. The event was moderated by Ishtiyaq Amin.
The symposium marked a significant step toward raising awareness and fostering a united front against drug abuse in Kashmir.