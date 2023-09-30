Symposium organised to addresses drug abuse in Kashmir

Kulgam: A symposium on “Combating Drug Abuse in Kashmir” was successfully organised by the Kashmir Welfare Trust (KWT) in collaboration with Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI), Crescent Public School Naseem Bagh, and the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCCJK).

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from diverse segments of society, including students, civil society members, medical professionals, retired civil servants, trade and travel body representatives, law enforcement officials, religious leaders, and concerned citizens.

Held at the Bilaliya Educational Institute’s campus, the symposium was organised around the theme and mission of “what we can do together” to tackle this pressing issue. Esteemed intellectuals and experts shared their insights on the menace of drug abuse and how collective action can contribute to its eradication.