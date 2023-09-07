Teachers’ Day event held at Budgam school

Srinagar: Teachers Day was celebrated on 5 September at BHSS B. K. Pora with much fervour and enthusiasm. Additional Deputy Commissioners Budgam, Naseer Ahmad Lone was the Chief guest and Chief Education officer Budgam Romana Qazi was the guest of honour on the occasion. The heads of institutions of the complex were also present during the event.

While speaking on the occasion, the chief guest expressed good wishes for all the teachers and appreciated the organisers of the event. CEO Budgam, while congratulating the teachers on the special day, expounded on the qualities of a good teacher and threw light on the changing role of teachers in the modern technological era.

Sabila Rehman, principal BHSS B. K. Pora spoke about the various developmental initiatives undertaken by the school in the recent times. She also appreciated the role of teachers and other staff in the institution in creating a vibrant learning environment in the school. A series of cultural programmes were presented by the students of the institution and other “Government and Private schools under B. K. Pora Cluster/ Complex during the whole function.”

As a mark of appreciation and encouragement, many teachers and students were felicitated by the special guests on the occasion.