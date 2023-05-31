Term-end examination of IGNOU to begin from today

“The hall tickets have already been issued to the eligible students who had applied for appearing in the Term-end Examinations June 2023 which are available on https://hall_ticket.ignou.ac.in. In case any student whose registration is expiring in June 2023 and somehow has not been able to submit the examination form for TEE June 2023, he/she may approach the Regional Centre Srinagar for necessary guidance for submission of the examination form. The Learners must possess the Hall Ticket and valid Identity Card issued by the University to appear in the Examination. Mobile phones and any other electronic gadgets are not permitted inside the examination halls. Students must refer to the “Instruction to the Candidates for appearing in TEE June 2023” available on the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar website (http://rcsrinagar.ignou.ac.in/ ) before appearing in the examination. In case of any query or assistance related to examination, the examinees may contact the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar from 09:30 AM to 5:30 PM on phone no. 0194-2310403 or on email id:examinationrcsrinagar@ignou.ac.in, informed Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, Regional Director, IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar.