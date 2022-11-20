Students cannot study properly if congenial atmosphere is not provided to them. If they continue to study from dingy accommodations, it will certainly impact their teaching-learning processes.

The government of the day must understand the need to create better facilities for students for them to excel. That will be its biggest contribution to the education sector.

Government Middle School Kohlina in zone Chandoosa of Baramulla district is another example depicting the official apathy. The school has a student population of around 160 and is functioning in a slide-prone area where its own building got damaged due to floods some years ago. Since then, the school has been functioning from a tin-shed where it has been merged with a primary school.

Over the years, the government has failed to construct the permanent buildings for these two schools.

The students crammed in these tin-sheds shiver the whole day as they are not provided any heating arrangements. Forget heating arrangements, these schools do not have proper benches and desks for students to sit on. Amid the prevailing cold conditions, the kids are made to sit on the floor.

With the early onset of winter this year, the condition of students enrolled in schools located in snow-bound areas has become more pathetic. These areas recently received heavy snowfall which led to the drastic decrease in the temperature. The students enrolled in these schools shiver with cold as the government has no heating arrangement in these schools.

The successive regimes have not been able to fill the infrastructural gaps in these schools however it is making tall claims of reformation in the sector. If the schools continue to function in such conditions, the authorities will obviously face criticism for continuing classes till the Valley receives snowfall. The department should have made it a priority to plug the infrastructural gaps in schools, particularly in rural areas.

To conclude, the debate over winter vacations should not be lopsided. The ground realities have to be taken into account before making sweeping statements in favour of continuation of classes in government-run schools. When schools lack basic facilities, it would only be rhetorical and useless to continue with classes amid the prevailing cold conditions.

Providing education must be the goal of the authorities but it cannot be achieved with mere statements like “remedial classes will continue in winters”, as the Director School Education keeps saying off and on.

It can be achieved only after putting in place necessary infrastructure and facilities at schools where children will feel comfortable in their classrooms rather than shivering in a cold wave. Winter in Kashmir is a reality.

Winter vacations in schools have been a reality for many decades. To do away with winter vacations, the authorities must ensure that heating arrangements and all other facilities are in place. Perhaps, we haven’t reached that stage yet. Therefore, the debate is futile as on date.