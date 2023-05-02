The Lancet publishes paper on Kashmir’s Tele-Psychiatry

Srinagar: World’s highest impact medical journal, The Lancet, has published a paper from Kashmir - Reducing the mental health treatment gap in Kashmir: scaling up to maximise the potential of telepsychiatry. The paper highlights how barriers in seeking help for mental health are being addressed through helplines and remote services.

Prof Arshad Hussain, Department of Psychiatry GMC Srinagar is the lead author of the study published in the latest issue of The Lancet. The co-authors are Bhupinder Kumar, Manasi Kumar, and Fazle Roub. The study has elucidated the need for tele-psychiatry across states of India.

“The impetus towards scaling up mental health services was taken by the Finance Ministry of India that added budget for tele-MANAS in its Union Budget of 2022 for nation wise coverage of Tele-MANAS,”the authors write, adding that India had one of the largest user base of smart phones and this could help in augmenting the reach of tele-metal health services. “With an estimated 1.2 billion mobile phone users and 600 million smartphone users, NTMHP is expected to reach a large portion of patients, eventually reducing the colossal treatment gap,” it says.