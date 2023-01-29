Three Valley professors publish research work in world's top journal

In a significant development, three Kashmir based academicians have published their research work in one of the leading journals “Nature Ecology and Evolution”.
These include two Professors from University of Kashmir Srinagar and one from Amar Singh College, Cluster University Srinagar.
The researchers from Kashmir have been able to publish their research work in the leading Journal at global level which marks one of the rarest occasions.
These researchers include Prof. (Dr.) Zafar Ahmad Reshi and Associate Prof. (Dr). Irfan Rashid Kakroo, both working in the Department of Botany of University of Kashmir, and Dr. Pervaiz Ahmad Dar who is working as Assistant Professor at Department of Botany, Amar Singh College Srinagar.
Notably, this study is a finding of the global network MIREN (Mountain Invasions Research Network; https://www.mountaininvasions.org/) and the Valley based three academicians and researchers are part of the work. This study has revealed that climate change is reshuffling plant species in general and alien plant species in particular.
The study has revealed that climate change is also contributing to a rapid upward shift of alien plant species which is posing a serious threat to our fragile high altitude ecosystems including endemic plant species.
The results of this study are extremely important for mountainous regions like Kashmir as alien plant species are increasingly threatening ecosystems of the region. This publication is recognition of the quality of research being carried out by this group and will encourage and motivate local youth towards quality research.
The article can be accessed through the link https://www.nature.com/articles/s41559-022-01979-6.