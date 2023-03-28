Topper among 57 students from NIT Srinagar qualify GATE exam 2023

Srinagar: A topper from Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (MME) department among 57 students of National Institute Technology (NIT) Srinagar have qualified GATE exam 2023 (Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering) of which results were declared on Thursday, March 16.

Ashutosh Kumar Yadav, a BTech student from the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (MME) Department has secured 85.67 percentile and bagged AIR-1 in Metallurgical Engineering.