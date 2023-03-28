Topper among 57 students from NIT Srinagar qualify GATE exam 2023

Srinagar: A topper from Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (MME) department among 57 students of National Institute Technology (NIT) Srinagar have qualified GATE exam 2023 (Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering) of which results were declared on Thursday, March 16.
Ashutosh Kumar Yadav, a BTech student from the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (MME) Department has secured 85.67 percentile and bagged AIR-1 in Metallurgical Engineering.
Similarly Aditya Nath from Mechanical Engineering Department has also secured AIR-47 in Mechanical Engineering. The figures include16 students of Civil Engineering, 13 in Mechanical Engineering, 7 in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department, 6 in Electrical Engineering, 6 in Chemical Engineering Department, 5 from Electronics & Communication Engineering and 2 from Computer Science & Engineering respectively.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the topper from MME department and other students for cracking the prestigious GATE exam. The hard work, dedication, and perseverance of students have paid off, he said.