Training workshop for judicial exam candidates held

Ganderbal: The Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), under the patronage of Head and Dean Prof. (Dr.) Farooq Ahmad Mir conducted a day-long workshop on “Financial Code, CSR and Rules and Orders for the Guidance of Subordinate Courts” for the candidates appearing in Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (judicial) Examination - 2023.

The department received around 115 registrations for the event. The candidates from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir appeared in the workshop conducted by experts from the fields of Finance, Judiciary and Accounts.