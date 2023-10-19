Training workshop for officers of DFCO conducted

Ganderbal: The Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with the Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO), Department of Health and Medical Education, J&K conducted a one-day training workshop for the Assistant Drug Controllers (ADCs) and Drug Control Officers (DCOs) of the Kashmir on “Legal Procedures and Regulatory Aspects involved in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940”, at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Prof A. Ravinder Nath, said, the multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are constantly evolving and flourishing, and hence regulatory compliance is of paramount importance. “This training workshop will equip the participants with the knowledge needed to effectively regulate and oversee these industries,” he further said.

The programme, held under the patronage of Prof (Dr) Farooq Ahmad Mir, Head and Dean SLS, was conducted with the objective to provide in-depth knowledge, practical skills and training to the officers of the Drug and Food Control Organisation.

Earlier, the inaugural session began with the welcome address by Prof (Dr) Farooq Ahmad Mir. Resource persons including Javed Ahmad Geelani, former District Judge, J&K Judiciary, Javaid Alam, former District Judge, J&K Judiciary, ChandraShekar Ranga, Deputy Drugs Controller of India (CDSCO) Govt. of India and Zia-ur-Rehman Khan, Chief Prosecuting Officer, Department of Prosecution, (J&K-UT) shared their insights among the participants about the topic in four technical sessions.