Trainings conclude at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Division of Vegetable Science, SKUAST Kashmir concluded six trainings sponsored by Ministry of small, micro and medium enterprises, Government of India.
Four trainings were conducted in Repora Laar,in Ganderbal District from November 15 to December 26 and second was conducted from November 16 to December 27.
Dr Ummyiah Masoodi, Dr Syed Berjes Zehra, Dr Gazala Nazir and Dr Rakshanda coordinated the trainings on Vermicompostingbhi technology, hydroponics, onion and pran processing and nursery raising and offseason vegetable cultivation respectively.
This training initiative was sponsored by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium enterprises, Government of India in association with Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences andTechnogy's Vegetable Sciences Division.