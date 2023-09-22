TRANSFER OF SUBJECT-SPECIFIC LECTURERS | Locals, students of Khari higher secondary school hold protest

Ramban: Locals and students of Government Higher Secondary School Khari today staged a protest demonstration and blocked the Nachlana-Khari link road for one hour against the recent transfer orders of subject-specific lecturers by the School Education Department.
They said out of 14 sanctioned posts of lecturers only four lecturers are posted in the School. The locals and students said a Chemistry, Arabic, Urdu and Computer Science lecturer is posted in the School whereas 10 posts of lecturers are lying vacant in Government Higher Secondary School Khari.
They said the matter was brought to the notice of the concerned education department many times but nothing was done to fill the vacant posts.
They said lecturers posted in Government Higher Secondary School Khari were transferred and one lecturer was appointed in replacement for filling the vacant posts due to which their studies are being affected.
The protesting students said more than 500 students are enrolled in Government Higher Secondary School Khari and out of 14 sanctioned lecturer posts only four lecturers were appointed to impart education to the students.
The students and locals said lecturers were transferred and no replacement was made for filling the vacant posts.
They said instead of filling vacant posts, in position lecturers posted in the School were transferred and relieved from the School.
They are demanding appointment of subject-specified lecturers and revoking recently issued transfer orders of subject-specified lecturers in their respective Higher Secondary Schools.
Later on the assurance of tehsildar Khari that the matter would be brought to the notice of the concerned education department protestors dispersed peacefully.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam through an official communiqué invited the attention of the Director, School Education Department, Jammu towards the enclosed SOS Fax communication received from Tehsildar (Executive Magistrate 1st Class), Khari regarding a protest demonstration held by the students of Government HSS Khari today on 22.09.2023.
The students, along with parents and locals, blocked traffic for almost one hour and demanded the filling up of 10 out of 14 posts of Lecturers which are presently lying vacant in the said school. It was only after the assurance handed out by Tehsildar Khari regarding taking up the matter with the higher authorities that the students dispersed and the traffic was restored in Tehsil Headquarters.
“In light of the above, you are requested to kindly look into the matter and fill up vacant posts of Lecturers in all disciplines across all Higher Secondary Schools in the district, including Government HSS Khari, which shall provide succour to the students studying at cutting-edge level,” the communique reads.