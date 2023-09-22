TRANSFER OF SUBJECT-SPECIFIC LECTURERS | Locals, students of Khari higher secondary school hold protest

Ramban: Locals and students of Government Higher Secondary School Khari today staged a protest demonstration and blocked the Nachlana-Khari link road for one hour against the recent transfer orders of subject-specific lecturers by the School Education Department.

They said out of 14 sanctioned posts of lecturers only four lecturers are posted in the School. The locals and students said a Chemistry, Arabic, Urdu and Computer Science lecturer is posted in the School whereas 10 posts of lecturers are lying vacant in Government Higher Secondary School Khari.

They said the matter was brought to the notice of the concerned education department many times but nothing was done to fill the vacant posts.

They said lecturers posted in Government Higher Secondary School Khari were transferred and one lecturer was appointed in replacement for filling the vacant posts due to which their studies are being affected.