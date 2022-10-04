Transparency, honesty hallmark of quality research: CUK VC

Ganderbal: The two-week workshop on “Research and Publication Ethics,” organised by the Directorate of Research and Development’s Research and Progressive Cell, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), concluded at Green Campus here on Tuesday.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Dean School of Biological Sciences, University of Kashmir, Prof. Zaffar Reshi, Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf, Director Nunar Campus, and Head Deptt of Biotechnology, Dr. Abid Ahmad, faculty members, research scholars and senior functionaries were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said the aim and objective of the workshop was to sensitise and aware the scholars about the importance of ethics in producing quality research and publication. “Transparency and honesty are the hallmark of any quality research,” he said, adding the University Grants Commission (UGC) has initiated strict action against those indulging in unfair means in the research. He said the university would soon conduct a workshop on research methodology for all the research scholars.
Addressing the participants, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said, the research is backbone of any institution of higher learning, particularly the universities and the quality research plays a pivotal role in helping the institutions to carve out a niche for themselves. Prof. Zargar said hard work and honesty are two key factors which are important for producing quality research. He further asked the scholars to thoroughly use the e-resources of the university library while pursuing their research in their respective disciplines.
In his address, Dean School of Biological Sciences, University of Kashmir, Prof. Zaffar Reshi, highlighted the need for collaborative research among the universities in Jammu and Kashmir. “Sharing and pooling of resources by the universities would produce quality research and researchers,” he said. He said “the difficulties faced by the research scholars while pursuing the research should make them better and not bitter.”
School of Life Sciences, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf, Director Nunar Campus, and Head Deptt of Biotechnology, Dr. Abid Ahmad, while speaking on the occasion, asked the scholars to ensure utmost honesty while collecting the data and then analysing it. “The scholars should strictly adhere to the morals and ethics while conducting research in their respective disciplines,” they added.
The dignitaries also distributed certificates among the participants, who expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the programme.
Workshop Coordinator, Dr. Ibraq Khurshid conducted the programme proceedings while as Co-coordinator, Dr. Khalid Waseem proposed the vote of thanks.