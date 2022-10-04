Transparency, honesty hallmark of quality research: CUK VC

Addressing the participants, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said, the research is backbone of any institution of higher learning, particularly the universities and the quality research plays a pivotal role in helping the institutions to carve out a niche for themselves. Prof. Zargar said hard work and honesty are two key factors which are important for producing quality research. He further asked the scholars to thoroughly use the e-resources of the university library while pursuing their research in their respective disciplines.

In his address, Dean School of Biological Sciences, University of Kashmir, Prof. Zaffar Reshi, highlighted the need for collaborative research among the universities in Jammu and Kashmir. “Sharing and pooling of resources by the universities would produce quality research and researchers,” he said. He said “the difficulties faced by the research scholars while pursuing the research should make them better and not bitter.”

School of Life Sciences, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf, Director Nunar Campus, and Head Deptt of Biotechnology, Dr. Abid Ahmad, while speaking on the occasion, asked the scholars to ensure utmost honesty while collecting the data and then analysing it. “The scholars should strictly adhere to the morals and ethics while conducting research in their respective disciplines,” they added.

The dignitaries also distributed certificates among the participants, who expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the programme.