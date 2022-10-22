Tributes paid to deceased teachers at Bandipora school

Bandipora: The Gousia Islamia Model School (GIMS), one of the oldest private schools in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, Tuesday held a tribute conference in memory of its deceased teachers.
The tribute function was held in memory of Raseed and Saidullah which was attended by the alumni association and ex-staff, besides the students.
The conference threw light on the contribution of these teachers in imparting quality education and etiquette among the galaxy of students--for many years serving in the school as teachers--now excelling in different and reputed professions in J&K and around the world, the school spokesman said.
The alumni association, chief guests, and the ex-staff, who graced the occasion while praying for the departed souls, also impressed upon the importance of education and continuous learning to succeed in one's lives and become good humans, the GIMS spokesperson said.
Abdul Rasheed Wani, who taught for nearly three decades at GIMS passed away at home in Kaloosa earlier this month after being diagnosed with a fatal illness in March. Saidullah Mir, who also served for a long time, passed away some years ago.
The speakers acknowledged the contribution of these teachers and other deceased staff in making the school one of the greatest institutions for many young minds to learn and take flight in their careers.
The students of the school presided over the tribute conference, while the school principal, ex-staff, and some of the alumni also recalled their experiences with the teachers and learning which helped them shape their lives. The mementos and other awards in memory of the teachers were also distributed.