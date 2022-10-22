Tributes paid to deceased teachers at Bandipora school

The alumni association, chief guests, and the ex-staff, who graced the occasion while praying for the departed souls, also impressed upon the importance of education and continuous learning to succeed in one's lives and become good humans, the GIMS spokesperson said.

Abdul Rasheed Wani, who taught for nearly three decades at GIMS passed away at home in Kaloosa earlier this month after being diagnosed with a fatal illness in March. Saidullah Mir, who also served for a long time, passed away some years ago.

The speakers acknowledged the contribution of these teachers and other deceased staff in making the school one of the greatest institutions for many young minds to learn and take flight in their careers.

The students of the school presided over the tribute conference, while the school principal, ex-staff, and some of the alumni also recalled their experiences with the teachers and learning which helped them shape their lives. The mementos and other awards in memory of the teachers were also distributed.