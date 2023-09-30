TRUTH, NON-VIOLENCE | Amar Singh College organises contest

Srinagar : Amar Singh College organized a Divisional-level declamation contest on the theme of ‘Truth and Non-Violence’ two key ingredients of Gandhian thought and the strongholds of his spiritual journey that led India to its path to freedom. The Declamation contest was organized as part of the Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations commemorating the 154th birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.
The contest was the final phase of the three-tier competition held in Valley colleges and the nine contestants were the winners from their respective districts appearing for the final face-off at the divisional level.
The declamation contest commenced with the Welcome address by Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Principal of the host college and Nodal Principal of Kashmir Division Colleges. He emphasized the need to organise such declamation contests to stir the spirit of Ahimsa and patriotism among the youth.
Presidential lecture was delivered by Prof. (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai, Director of Colleges UT of Kashmir. Prof Ashai asserted that it is important to pass on the Gandhian Message to the next generation as we cannot conceive a peaceful society without imbibing the ideals of Gandhian philosophy. Padmashree S P Verma, President Gandhi Global Family, and guest of honour for the event also delivered a speech on the occasion. He highlighted the good work that the Gandhi Global Family is doing by spreading the light of Gandhian thought internationally. He lauded the efforts of the Higher Education Department for organizing the Declamation contest among college students.
Kumar Kalanad National Delegate of GGF was also present at the occasion and spoke on Gandhian Values.