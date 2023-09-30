TRUTH, NON-VIOLENCE | Amar Singh College organises contest

Srinagar : Amar Singh College organized a Divisional-level declamation contest on the theme of ‘Truth and Non-Violence’ two key ingredients of Gandhian thought and the strongholds of his spiritual journey that led India to its path to freedom. The Declamation contest was organized as part of the Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations commemorating the 154th birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

The contest was the final phase of the three-tier competition held in Valley colleges and the nine contestants were the winners from their respective districts appearing for the final face-off at the divisional level.

The declamation contest commenced with the Welcome address by Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Principal of the host college and Nodal Principal of Kashmir Division Colleges. He emphasized the need to organise such declamation contests to stir the spirit of Ahimsa and patriotism among the youth.