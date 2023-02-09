Umang- The Right Frame of Mind | Edu Deptt Bla launches campaign on mental well being of students

Baramulla: The district education authorities in Baramulla have launched a campaign for the mental well being of the secondary and higher secondary class students of the district.
The campaign titled Umang - the Right Frame of Mind, was inaugurated by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Baramulla.
The campaign has been launched as part of the Aspirational District Programme (ADP) in collaboration with the district administration and Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla.
The campaign will be facilitated by the Aspirational Districts Collaborative (flagship program of Piramal Foundation and NITI Aayog) team in Baramulla district.
The campaign aims to promote overall mental wellbeing among students particularly the students of class 10th to 12th who are scheduled to appear in their annual Board exams in March this year.
"Our primary aim is to help these students so that they study with better concentration and motivation this winter," Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla told Greater Kashmir. The ultimate goal of the campaign is to spread awareness on mental health and make sure that the future of children grows with a positive mindset and attitude.
"We believe that such an intervention in the district will go a long way in helping the students succeed with flying colours and add to their mental and physical well being," he said.
The campaign has been launched amid the rising cases of anxiety and depression among youth.
The objective of the initiative is to raise awareness about the mental health, promote help seeking behaviors and emotional well-being practices, and prevent suicide through individual education.
The department has devised a mechanism under which the campaign will be implemented in two phases.
Under phase-I, the department will reach out virtually to all the students appearing in upcoming Board examinations followed by holding physical mental well being camps in all the 18 educational zones of the district after the commencement of the new academic session, under phase II of the campaign.
As part of the programme, four sessions will be held every week for the students. The department of Psychiatry at GMC Baramulla has agreed to provide Mental Health Counselors for the campaign.
"More mental health experts will be taken onboard as we move forward," an official said.