Umang- The Right Frame of Mind | Edu Deptt Bla launches campaign on mental well being of students

Baramulla: The district education authorities in Baramulla have launched a campaign for the mental well being of the secondary and higher secondary class students of the district.

The campaign titled Umang - the Right Frame of Mind, was inaugurated by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Baramulla.

The campaign has been launched as part of the Aspirational District Programme (ADP) in collaboration with the district administration and Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla.

The campaign will be facilitated by the Aspirational Districts Collaborative (flagship program of Piramal Foundation and NITI Aayog) team in Baramulla district.

The campaign aims to promote overall mental wellbeing among students particularly the students of class 10th to 12th who are scheduled to appear in their annual Board exams in March this year.