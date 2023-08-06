UNDERSTAFFED EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS | High School Bohardar Neel has 4 teachers, 4 rooms for 170 students

Banihal: The education system in a number of government schools in the hilly district of Ramban is suffering badly.

Efforts being made by the education department to improve the education system in the government schools have not achieved much success in past more than two decades.

Due to the severe shortage of teaching staff and school building in Government High School Bohardar Neel in sub division Ramsoo of district Ramban, the future of near about 200 students studying there is at stake and it has become difficult for them to get proper education.

There are 170 boys and girl students enrolled at HS Bohardar Neel and only four teachers are posted for them, while 11 posts of teachers including headmaster are lying vacant.

In this largest educational institution established for the vast area of far-flung Neel area of education zone Banihal, six posts of master grade have been sanctioned, but not a single master is posted there. Only four teachers are posted against eight sanctioned posts of teachers and the post of headmaster is also vacant.